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TACO, NACHO, and More Trump Acronyms
FAJITA -- Forget About Jurisprudence If Trump's Around
May 5
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Carlos Greaves
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April 2026
La Ñapa #11: April Update
A topical satire tsunami
Apr 30
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Carlos Greaves
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The Only Solution to Gun Violence is Bigger Ballrooms
"Thoughts and Prayers" alone won't cut it
Apr 27
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Destroying the Death Star Is CHEATING! Blowing Stuff up Is the Dark Side’s Thing!
No, this piece is not about Star Wars
Apr 22
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The Gospel According to Hegseth
“They may take our lives, but they will never take our freedom!” (Exodus 14:13)
Apr 20
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Slaughterhouse Forty-Seven
All this happened, more or less.
Apr 7
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This Newsletter is Now Sponsored by Raytheon
I, for one, welcome my new military-industrial complex overlords
Apr 1
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March 2026
How To Use Movies To Write Humor
Plus, two upcoming live events!
Mar 4
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February 2026
La Ñapa #10: Are You The Hero Of Your Own Life?
This newsletter post may or may not show
Feb 27
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January 2026
America is a Horror Movie
It's time for Act 3
Jan 27
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December 2025
"How The Grinch Woke'd Christmas" by Stephen Miller
With apologies to Dr. Seuss
Dec 19, 2025
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November 2025
What It’s Like to Have the Border Patrol Descend on Your City
Or, "The ICE Men Cometh"
Nov 26, 2025
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© 2026 Carlos Greaves
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