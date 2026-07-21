When Politicians Are Confused About Mamdani's Popularity

Regardless of how you feel about Zohran Mamdani’s political beliefs, you have to admit, he’s a great communicator. The vibes are immaculate. His aura is off the charts. Simply put, the guy is cool.

One thing that I think has contributed to his popularity is his willingness to just try things. Some of his ideas are clearly ambitious, like free childcare. But many of his ideas are small and simple, like installing healthcare vending machines, or leaving the lights on overnight at a soccer field.

Some of these ideas may fail, or prove to be too expensive in the long run. But it’s nice to see a politician do stuff instead of just saying stuff. And sure, maybe it’s all hype and Mamdani is just really good at PR. But honestly? Independent of policy, the Democrats could really use a lesson or two in PR.

That’s the inspiration for this silly little video I made. That, and it seemed like a good opportunity to talk about the kickass satire book that Ginny Hogan and I wrote, Obey in Advance: How to Survive (and Thrive) Under Authoritarianism, which will be published September 8th!

The book is mostly focused on satirizing the current administration’s descent into straight-up authoritarianism, but we take some well-deserved shots at Democrats, too.

You can pre-order the book at the link below! Pre-order Obey in Advance

Paid subscribers, just a heads up that you’ll be receiving another email with an extended cut of the video along with a more in-depth look at how the idea came about.

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