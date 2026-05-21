Shades of Greaves

Shades of Greaves

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Mary Ann Yaeger's avatar
Mary Ann Yaeger
15h

So glad Andy Borowitz "introduced" me to you! I need all the funny I can get!!

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2 replies by Carlos Greaves and others
Sandra Nicht's avatar
Sandra Nicht
15h

Stephen Miller intends to renovate the interior of his coffin...

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