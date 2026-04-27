“President Trump said that the shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday highlights the need for a ballroom at the White House” — The Hill

Saturday’s shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner was yet another tragic (but isolated) example of a lone wolf shooter attempting to carry out a horrific attack against innocent people. This weekend’s senseless act highlights the country’s desperate need to finally do the one thing that will prevent gun deaths:

We need to build bigger ballrooms.

Thoughts and Prayers

For many years, it seemed like Thoughts and Prayers might be the way to end American mass shootings once and for all. There were plenty of reasons to believe Thoughts and Prayers were the perfect solution — they could be implemented at no cost to taxpayers, they honored the Second Amendment rights of freedom-loving patriots, and all it took for them to work was divine intervention from an all-knowing and omnipotent God. It seemed like a pretty foolproof plan.

But whether it was atheist Democrats refusing to pray, or Pope Leo angering God by criticizing the War in Iran, it looks as though Thoughts and Prayers alone won’t be enough to avert these unfortunate mass killings.

We believe the only way to actually stop gun violence is by building gaudy Neoclassical ballrooms the size of a Walmart. That way, the shooters will get so tuckered out from sprinting across the entire length of the foyer that they’ll be too exhausted to pull the trigger. Problem solved.

Good Guy With a Gun

Other prevention methods only get your so far. As we saw in Uvalde, the “Good Guy With a Gun” approach only works if the “Good Guys” don’t chicken out at the last minute.

And a better mental healthcare system would cost money — which we already spent on Patriot missiles in the Middle East.

Luckily, none of that matters when you can just build a 30,000 square foot monument to your own ego complete with Corinthian columns and a herringbone parquet dance floor. Just imagine a gunman showing up to a gala to murder everyone, only to realize (to their horror) that it’s a black tie event and they’ve shown up in camo cargo pants and a tactical vest. They’ll be so mortified by their obvious faux pas that they won’t even bother trying to shoot up the place.

A Scalable Solution

With this solution to America’s gun violence epidemic in mind, we believe every church, school, and public gathering place in America should have an opulent event hall big enough to land a plane in.

Once you’ve drawn up the blueprints for your local salle de bal, feel free to demolish whatever buildings (historical or otherwise) you may need to in order to construct it. Just don’t expect any federal dollars to help you get it done. Besides, paying for it with bribes is way faster anyway.

The Violent (Leftist) Rhetoric

We can only hope that Democrats finally tone down all of the violent rhetoric that’s inspiring people to do these unspeakable deeds just because the president has threatened to “wipe out civilizations,” “persecute entire marginalized communities,” and “encouraged angry mobs to kill his political opponents.” Until then, we’ll be holed up in a luxurious banquet hall where we know we’ll be safe.

And if gas prices keep going up and food becomes increasingly unaffordable and the economy crumbles and more and more people turn to violence because the American political system continues to prove, time and time again, that it is incapable of addressing the needs of its people? Well, we won’t sweat it.

Who cares if the people can’t afford bread? Just let them eat cake.

Questions

1) Where will you build your gaudy opulent ballroom? (wrong answers only)

2) What other ways does building ballrooms prevent gun violence? (wrong answers only)

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