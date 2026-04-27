Shades of Greaves

Shades of Greaves

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Jane Fisher's avatar
Jane Fisher
Apr 27

I'm remodeling the county library for my ballroom. It saves a lot of money rather than starting from the ground up and, bonus points, we get to host a lavish book burning party as the first official function.

Thank you for another great post, Mr. Greaves!

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1 reply by Carlos Greaves
Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
Apr 27

I’m amazed at the coincidence of the question. We are planning a 100,000 sf ballroom / school gymnasium next to our local Wal-Mart. It’s the only existing structure that will make our ballroom look reasonably sized by comparison. And it’s got drone-proof, bomb-proof everything to keep the school kids safe.

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