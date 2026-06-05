Shades of Greaves

Shades of Greaves

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RJM's avatar
RJM
1d

Excellent parable. Thank you!

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Carolyn Nafziger's avatar
Carolyn Nafziger
1d

Reality mirroring fiction, or vice versa?

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