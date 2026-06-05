“Senate Republicans rejected multiple efforts on Thursday to formally kill President Donald Trump’s push for a $1.8 billion fund to compensate people who claim they were victimized by the government...Critics say it would serve as a slush fund for Trump allies and could grant payouts to rioters who attacked police officers during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.” -- CNN

Ever since Death Eaters “stormed” the Ministry of Magic, they have been treated totally unfairly. They’ve been labeled “rioters,” and “insurrectionists,” and “dark wizards hell-bent on establishing pure-blood supremacy.”

These allegations are nothing but slander against a group of good, honest, magic-loving witches and wizards. And I, Lord Voldemort, would know, because I have repeatedly been accused of orchestrating the assault on the Ministry as part of a master plan to kill Harry Potter and seize control of the entire wizarding world.

Nobody can prove that I killed Harry’s parents, or that I tried to kill Harry when he was a baby, or that I want him dead now. The fact that I’m named 38,000 times in the Potter Files doesn’t change that.

I’ll see you in Wizengamot

This unfair treatment is why I am suing the Ministry of Magic for $1.8 billion galleons. Once I win this lawsuit, the money will be placed in a special trust that I will personally administer in order to compensate all of the unfairly accused Death Eaters. They are the real victims in all of this.

These pure-blooded patriots were holding a nonviolent protest the day the ministry was attacked. They were not chanting “Hang Albus Dumbledore” and “Avada Kedavra Harry” as widely reported by the Daily Prophet.

They also had nothing to do with the break-in at the Department of Mysteries that caused extensive damage to thousands of prophecies. That was obviously an inside job by Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix to make us pacifist Death Eaters look bad. Don’t be fooled by the name, or by the skull and snake tattoos we all have. We Death Eaters are famously all about peace, love and understanding.

The Prisoners of Azkaban

As a result of this smear campaign, several Death Eaters were wrongfully imprisoned for using unforgivable curses and for the murder of Sirius Black. I’ve managed to break all of these innocent captives out of Azkaban myself. But that is not enough. Justice will not be done until I (and by I, of course, I mean ‘We’) get the $1.8 billion galleon slush fund we deserve.

Some wizards are saying that I just want to use the $1.8 billion galleons as my personal piggy bank to pay off all of my “dirty dealings” with other shady sorcerers. They say I’ll use the funds to bankroll a hostile takeover of the entire wizarding government and appoint myself supreme ruler over wizards and muggles alike. Do I, Lord Voldemort, really seem like the kind of guy who would want to do that?

The truth is, my only ambition is to serve the wizarding people by fighting for the MAGA (Muggles All Go Away) agenda. If the Malfoys want to erect a fifty-foot golden statue of me in Knockturn Alley that all of my followers worship, who am I to stop them?

Hogwarts Hogwash

Don’t believe the conspiracies about Project Riddle, like that I’m trying to infiltrate the Ministry of Magic by installing a bunch of anti-muggle loyalists. Or that I’m responsible for all the secretly evil Defense Against the Dark Arts teachers that somehow keep getting hired at Hogwarts every year.

Side note: You’d think they’d do background checks before hiring someone to teach kids? But then again, you can’t spell Dumbledore without “dumb” (most people don’t know Dumbledore has a ‘b’ in it).

That said, I do take full responsibility for recruiting the Dementors to round up all the muggle-born witches and wizards and ship them out of the country. You’re welcome.

Gringotts to have it

In addition to the $1.8 billion galleon payout, I’d also like $1 billion galleons for a Crystal Ball Room (keeping prophecies safe is expensive), and another $100 million galleons for a spectacular Arc de Slytherin across the entrance to Hogwarts.

If I don’t get my way, I may just have to organize another “riot” at the Ministry. Or I’ll just take the cash straight out of Gringotts Bank now that I’ve got goblins on the inside. Voldy’s got plenty of ways to get his grift on.

Comments

I feel like this barely scratched the surface of what Voldy has been up to recently. What other grifts am I missing?

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