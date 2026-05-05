If you’ve kept up with the news this past year, you might be familiar with the acronym TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out). Perhaps you’ve even heard the more recent acronym NACHO (Not A Chance Hormuz Opens).

But there are plenty more Trump acronyms where those came from. Here are a few you probably haven’t heard yet that are equally relevant:

TAMALE — Trump Always Makes America Look Embarrassing

TORTA — Trump Only Rarely Thinks Ahead

FAJITA — Forget About Jurisprudence If Trump’s Around

FIESTA — Finalizing Iran Entente Seems Totally Aspirational

DISCOTECA — Donald’s Iran Strategy Consists Of Threatening Ending Civilization Arbitrarily

CINCO DE MAYO — Certainly Iran Not Ceasing Operations Despite Ego-Maniacal Asshole Yelling Obscenities

CORONA WITH LIME — Come On, Republicans! Obtain Nuts Already! Wallowing In Trump’s Horrendous Leadership Is Manifestly Evil!

CORN ENCHILADA — Clearly Obama Realized Neutralizing Enemy Navigational Chokepoint Hormuz Impossible; Looked At Deal Alternatives

TORTILLA — Trump Obviously Russian Toady Intentionally Limiting Liberty Abroad

CEVICHE — Cowardly Enabler Vance Is Complicit Helper Elf

CHIMICHANGA — Criminal Hegseth Is Making It Clear He Approves Nuclear Genocidal Armageddon

TABLESIDE GUAC — Trump Authoritarian Bully Leading Economic Slowdown; It’s Decidedly Expensive Gassing Up A Car

CHICKEN QUESADILLAS — Closing Hormuz Is Causing Kerfuffle; Every Negotiation Quickly Unravels; Economic Situation Awful; Donald Is Laughably Lousy American Sovereign

TEQUILA JELLO SHOTS — Trump Escalations Questionable Under International Law And Jail Evidently Looks Like Only Solution; Hague Or Tribunal Somewhere?

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Guess how many hours I spent trying to come up with these (Hint: it’s an ungodly amount)?

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