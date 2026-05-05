Shades of Greaves

Shades of Greaves

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Al Gorythm's avatar
Al Gorythm
May 5

TOFU = Trump Only Fucks Up

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16 replies by Carlos Greaves and others
Virma's avatar
Virma
May 5

Love those acronyms. Maybe you could get some money back from your labor by selling T-shirts with a list of them!

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12 replies by Carlos Greaves and others
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