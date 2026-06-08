“President Donald Trump accused California Democrats of “cheating” and “trying to steal” the elections from Republican candidates as the state continues to count votes in what may be a days or weeks-long process.” — TIME

Marriage

My wedding last weekend was ruined! On Wednesday, it was sunny. Thursday, also sunny. Friday, sunny. But then on Saturday? My wedding day? It started pouring.

There’s only one logical explanation for this — someone has invented a way to manipulate the weather in order to STEAL my husband. Rain is the only possible reason my fiancé would’ve left me at the altar. It had nothing to do with him finding out that I’ve been sleeping with his best man for the past six months.

The timing of that downpour was way too convenient for it to have been any other cause. Seriously, since when does it rain in Seattle?

Education

Math is RIGGED. On yesterday’s exam, I wrote that 10 was 600% less than 60, and my teacher marked it wrong. Where does he get off thinking there’s only one “correct” way to calculate percentages? Isn’t it a little suspicious that the nerdy kids who study a lot always seem to get the best grades?

I even heard about a kid a couple years ago who cheated on a math test by getting his older brother to take the test for him. He got caught and expelled because the school has lots of ways to catch cheaters, but still.

If one kid cheated on a test one time, it seems pretty clear to me that’s what all the smart kids have been doing this whole time. Math tests are a HOAX and anyone who is good at math is a FRAUD.

Sports

I was watching the game the other night, and the Spurs were up by three with eight minutes left to play. Then, the Knicks went on a 15-2 run down the stretch to win the game.

Are you kidding me? Isn’t it odd how winning basketball teams always seem to come up with more points whenever they need them? Do you really expect me to believe that the Knicks won just because their best player, Jalen Brunson, is a three-time NBA all star?

I demand that the referees go back and examine every single basket that was scored. If that doesn’t overturn the results of this CROOKED game, I’m going to call NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and insist that he find me 11 more points.

Food

What do you mean this brisket will take 16 hours to cook? Since when do briskets take that long?

A hamburger takes five minutes to grill. Just because a brisket is a way bigger cut of meat and involves a different cooking method than a hamburger doesn’t mean we should have to sit here and wait for the results of this OBVIOUSLY BROKEN smoker.

I am calling for a criminal investigation into why briskets take so long to cook. In the meantime, I am going to stick this brisket in the microwave to speed up the process.

Crime

What do you mean I can’t show up to this bank waving a shotgun around, wearing a mask over my face, telling everyone to get on the ground, and demanding that the teller open the safe so that I can count all of the bank’s money myself to make sure it’s all in there?

Anybody should be allowed to audit any bank at any time. WHAT ARE THEY SO AFRAID OF? Is the bank worried that I’m going to use the opportunity to steal some of the cash for myself and then claim that I was right about the bank lying about how much money was in there? That’s ridiculous.

Pedophilia

Release the Epstein Files? Nah, we’re good. We only care about transparency when it’s an outcome we don’t like.

Author’s Note

As a lifelong Spurs fan, it pained me to write that third beat, but it had to be done. Because, unlike election deniers, I don’t think every single thing that doesn’t go my way must be a conspiracy theory.

Also, as someone who grew up in Texas, I’m warning you — don’t you EVER let me catch you microwaving a brisket.

Comments

Other examples of this kind of thinking that I missed?

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