Shades of Greaves

Shades of Greaves

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Helen Kopec's avatar
Helen Kopec
15h

POLAR BEARS. Come on--white bears diving into freezing water and traveling around OUR ARCTIC on ice packs? If ICE were allowed through the BROKEN Canadian border with a few parkas and a sled dog, they would finally reveal this HOAX once and for all.

Bears are brown and live in the great American state of ALASKA, where they sleep in caves until the spring hunting season, when you can pick off as many as you want now that all the WOKE forest rangers in DENIALI national park have been fired.

(Thanks for your brilliantly funny post, Carlos!)

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1 reply by Carlos Greaves
Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
17h

Brilliant! I’d say any subject related to reality is fair game. Physics (eg, gravity is such a scam!); nutrition; health and/or mortality; economics (oh, wait, that’s not reality).

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