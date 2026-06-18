Shades of Greaves

Shades of Greaves

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Sheila Moeschen's avatar
Sheila Moeschen
19hEdited

This dad loves to stay busy with his freakishly small hands. That's why the Fischer Price Redaction Kit makes such a great Father's Day gift. Hours of fun for your predator president dad blacking out pages and pages of sensitive materials implicating himself and all his best pals. Bundle and save with the Fischer Price Pardon Me Next! workbook. Watch your dad's creativity blossom as he makes up all kinds of pardons for all the most terrible people. It's just silly fun!

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9 replies by Carlos Greaves and others
Claimmr's avatar
Claimmr
20h

Cliff Notes for Cognitive Tests - prepare your daily test even with your eyes closed and hands handcuffed behind your back! Full range of line drawings of common animals, from Albatross to Zebu ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

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1 reply by Carlos Greaves
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