Shades of Greaves

Shades of Greaves

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Alana Sheeren's avatar
Alana Sheeren
Apr 22

Personally, I really enjoy your political stuff. It helps me feel less...(insert all the feelings here).

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Portia's avatar
Portia
Apr 23

It's your newsletter, do whatever most pleases you. You're the boss here.

Well done, by the way.

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