“President Trump responded Wednesday to Virginia Democrats’ redistricting win Tuesday night, saying the results were “rigged” without citing evidence.” — The Hill

“The Republican redistricting effort backfires.” — The Atlantic

The Galactic Empire is mourning the loss of the Death Star — the planet-destroying space base that was our signature weapon in the battle to defeat the Rebel Alliance. Luke Skywalker firing proton torpedoes into the Death Star’s reactor core is CHEATING and we, the Empire, will have our revenge. Because blowing stuff up is OUR thing!

The Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire have been locked in a battle for the fate of the galaxy for what feels like an eternity. Ever since Emperor Palpatine rode that escalator ten years ago and announced his ascension to power, the rebels have been crying foul. They call him a “Sith Lord” and an “existential threat to the galaxy” and a “senile megalomaniac whose face looks like it just came out of the microwave” all because he’s abandoned a few democratic norms, started an unnecessary war, and clearly wants to be Emperor for life.

But those criticisms don’t give the Rebel Alliance the right to blow up the thing that we use to blow up planets. There’s no way the Emperor will let that stand.

When the Emperor ordered the construction of the Death Star, the Rebel Alliance complained that annihilating entire planets was “genocidal” and “pure evil” and “a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced.”

Now they turn around and annihilate our planet annihilator? How is that fair?

The Jedi Council ruled last year that it was perfectly legal to build a giant laser cannon that can blast an entire planet to smithereens. Just because the Emperor packed the Council with Fallen Jedi who he had converted to the Dark Side doesn’t make the decision any less legally binding. Destroying that giant laser cannon, on the other hand, was clearly against the law, and we guarantee we’ll be taking this case all the way to the Supreme Jedi Court.

After all, the odds that Luke Skywalker could fire those torpedoes perfectly into the Death Star’s ventilation ducts while being chased by TIE Fighters was one in a million. There’s no way he did that just by using the Force. His X-wing must have been rigged. And how did the Rebel Alliance even know about the Death Star’s one weakness? Clearly the blueprints to the Death Star were stolen.

Critics of the Empire are gleefully cheering after watching our Death Star (literally) blow up in our faces. They’re saying it’s nice to finally see the rebels fighting “laser with laser,” and that the Empire’s outrage is “hypocritical.” But they won’t be laughing when the Emperor finally crushes the rebellion, even if doing so requires violating the Galactic Constitution. It’s not like the Galactic Senate has the courage to stand up to him anyway.

So enjoy your temporary victory, rebels, because this fight isn’t over. The Empire always strikes back.

In Case You Missed It

This is my second movie-themed political satire piece of the week. Here’s the other one:

Comments

1) I don’t often have time to write two pieces in a week, but luckily I had this afternoon free, and the GOP outrage over Virginia’s redistricting vote was too funny to pass up. Would you prefer to hear from me less frequently? More frequently? Let me know!

2) Also, I’ve been on a political kick recently, mostly because the world is…*gestures broadly*… the way it is. Do y’all like the political stuff? Should I stick to personal essays, or goofy posts about Substack? All of the above? None of the above? Curious what you think!

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