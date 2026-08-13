Shades of Greaves

Shades of Greaves

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Carlos Greaves
2d

A version of this piece ran in McSweeney's in May but I updated it to reflect the latest examples of blatant corruption from this administration (yay!) https://www.mcsweeneys.net/articles/corruption-has-gotten-way-too-lazy

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Barb Marto's avatar
Barb Marto
2d

A brilliant satire on today’s criminal class. Trouble is they are no longer in the back of Kelly’s pool hall, their seats are in the White House with America’s own wannabe Godfather in the Oval Office.

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